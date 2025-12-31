GODSPEED, IRANIAN CITIZENS:
“The Iranian uprising is a nightmare for the Western left.
No Gaza, no profitable victimhood, no veil to defend, just a people who want freedom.
So they look the other way, they stifle, they stay silent.
The truth disturbs more than the mullahs.”#Iran https://t.co/NRFecFJsR4
— Sativa (@Sativa888) December 31, 2025
Related: Iran says regime loyalist killed as protests turn violent.
Chances of Iran regime falling surge as unrest spreads.
Iranian protests expand beyond economy as students demand freedom, end to regime rule.