HAPPY NEW YEAR: Who is Planning for War, and Who is Preparing for the Next POM Cycle? “Fear and shame are great motivators. Fear the power in the Western Pacific that we helped build. Have shame at our lack of leadership and vision at the very highest levels from both political parties as this happened. As a result, this is what we will order our Navy to engage should the fight come west of the international dateline. Get angry. Get motivated. Demand action.”