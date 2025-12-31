SCAMS ALL THE WAY DOWN:
It's becoming increasingly undeniable that every left-coded "government program" that woke Christians used empathy to defend and demand we support…
Daycare, healthcare, refugee resettlement, welfare, etc.
Are all just fraudulent ponzi scheme kickbacks for godless Democrats
— William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) December 29, 2025
Check out Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services as conduits for taxpayer money spent on allegedly “compassionate” programs that often aren’t.