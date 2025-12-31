HE DID IT: Tucker Carlson Suggests That Israel Committed 9/11 Terror Attack.
Is Tucker Carlson “fringe?” It would be hard to claim that he is. He has been a journalist for decades, and one of the most recognizable and popular ones at that.
Yet he is now slyly promoting one of the most ridiculous and fringe conspiracy theories known to mankind, and one that is contradicted by so much evidence that it rivals Candace Owens’ “Charlie Kirk was assassinated by his friends” conspiracy theory.
It’s bats**t crazy.
The following clip is long, and Tucker makes his accusation that Israel was involved in 9/11 at the very end, but I still encourage you to listen to the entire thing.
The conspiracy logic goes like this:
Jews are blamed when Islamists get stereotyped as terrorists…
and Jews are also blamed for the terrorism Islamists commit, because it’s “really a psyop.”
So Jews get blamed for the stereotype and for supposedly orchestrating the thing that…
— Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) December 26, 2025
Why, it’s as if:
Meanwhile, on the left, when Zionists aren’t doing 9/11, they’re running TikTok:
As I've been saying, the political right has an antisemitic influencer problem, while it's completely institutionalized on the left. Candace Owens isn't going to be the mayor of New York City.
Every Democrat nominee for president is going to appear on this woman's podcast… https://t.co/UuUsubu5eq
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2025
Earlier: “This sweary ‘wine mom’ is the Democrats’ answer to Joe Rogan.”
Related:
Jews finding out they weren't blamed for the Somali child daycare fraud pic.twitter.com/Grf1GRUZv4
— Uri Israel (@Israel2252) December 31, 2025
Fair enough guys, but the day is still young…