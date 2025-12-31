HE DID IT: Tucker Carlson Suggests That Israel Committed 9/11 Terror Attack.

Is Tucker Carlson “fringe?” It would be hard to claim that he is. He has been a journalist for decades, and one of the most recognizable and popular ones at that.

Yet he is now slyly promoting one of the most ridiculous and fringe conspiracy theories known to mankind, and one that is contradicted by so much evidence that it rivals Candace Owens’ “Charlie Kirk was assassinated by his friends” conspiracy theory.

It’s bats**t crazy.

The following clip is long, and Tucker makes his accusation that Israel was involved in 9/11 at the very end, but I still encourage you to listen to the entire thing.