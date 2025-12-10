JIM GERAGHTY: Wait, You’re Telling Me This Person Is Shifting the Overton Window?

Now I see the New York Times has published a long and mostly positive profile of Jennifer Welch, an interior designer and former Bravo reality TV star, who has co-hosted a podcast since 2022. The Times gushes that Welch is “the rare figure who appeals to the mainstream liberal, angers the Fox News viewer and thrills the dirtbag left. As she challenges Democrats from a more progressive stance, a portrait of Kate Moss in the frame behind her, she provides the sensation of watching the Overton window shift in real time.”

Here’s Welch’s take on Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk:

You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself. . . . This woman should be kicked to the curb.

(The Kirk assassination has really brought out the best in people, huh?)

Welch has argued that Trump voters should be banned from eating at Mexican, Chinese, or Indian restaurants, or using the services of gay hairdressers:

I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser. . . . White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism. I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel.

In an October MSNBC appearance, Welch said that Vice President JD Vance “is married to a woman of Indian descent. He has mixed race children. So to all of the MAGA voters out there, if this man will not defend his wife and will not defend his kids, do you think he gives a crap about you or anything to do with you?”