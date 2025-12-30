#JOURNALISM:
We found the first immigrants that liberal writers at the New York Times are prepared to criticise: white Americans pic.twitter.com/9Wab4CdRa3
— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 30, 2025
