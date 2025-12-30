WELL, IN FACT THE POWERS THAT BE BROUGHT THEM HERE TO STEAL, AND ARRANGED THINGS SO AS TO MAKE IT EASY: Somalis gonna Somali. They’re a deeply tribal people, but all the people who say they didn’t adapt to America are wrong. Governments left the vault doors wide open and practically begged them to steal. Of course they did. “When individual families from tribal societies come to Western countries, they have little choice but to adopt Western stacking mechanisms — to accept the rule of law and the authority of independent political jurisdictions. Plenty of individual Somalis have done just that. But when they come en masse, as the Somali immigrants of Minnesota did, they may try to keep their tribal structures at least partly intact. In November, the independent newspaper County Highway ran an extraordinary piece about the Somali fraud in Minnesota explaining how easily the community had reestablished itself along clan lines. ‘The community is the result not of a voluntary movement of ambitious people seeking a new life in America, but of the US-government’s mass resettlement of entire families at once.'”