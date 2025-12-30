BYE-BYE JOHNSON AMENDMENT: If, as expected, a federal judge in Texas upholds a consent decree agreement among the National Religious Broadcasters, et. al. and the IRS, churches will no longer be barred from advising congregants of the Biblical perspective on issues and candidates in the public square. There is also a chance the case could end up in the Supreme Court, so definitely one to keep an eye on in 2026.
