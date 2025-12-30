COVERUP COMING A BIT LATE:
Stunning – it appears they have taken down the license look-up website so Minnesotans can’t see who the Medicaid service providers are or what licensing violations they may have. @Tim_Walz @ DHS should restore this immediately. https://t.co/hT1Yhj88vu
— Kristin Robbins (@KRobbinsMN) December 29, 2025
Related:
After the fraud scandal in Minnesota, a TikToker decided to investigate daycare centers in Ohio, which has the country’s second-largest Somali population.
By plugging the addresses into Google Maps, he discovered that many of the buildings didn’t look like typical childcare… pic.twitter.com/geubb1DwiC
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 30, 2025
Plus:
Within the next 72 hours, expect a Jussie Smollett-style fake bomb threat against a Somali “learning center” that Democrats will try to blame on MAGA right-wingers on X.
They desperately want to distract in any way they can from the fraud.
Bookmark it.
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 29, 2025