EVERY TIME. EVERY D*MN TIME: Democrats claim there’s a problem … for example, childcare is too expensive. Democrats decide to create a government program to fund and support affordable childcare. Democrats explain people will need to pay more in taxes so childcare is more affordable. Dumb people believe them.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.