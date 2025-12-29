I HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN JIMMY LAI:
Trump should stand up for fellow lawfare victim Jimmy Lai https://t.co/mn0KZSu6Kz pic.twitter.com/hkyxgjyDyv
— NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) December 30, 2025
I got a nice Christmas card from his family.
I HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN JIMMY LAI:
Trump should stand up for fellow lawfare victim Jimmy Lai https://t.co/mn0KZSu6Kz pic.twitter.com/hkyxgjyDyv
— NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) December 30, 2025
I got a nice Christmas card from his family.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.