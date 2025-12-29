NEWSPAPERS, HAVING RENDERED THEMSELVES OBSOLETE BY NOT COVERING IMPORTANT, YOU KNOW, NEWS.
More than any the daily readership of all newspapers in America combined https://t.co/5ZqlH5SlfI
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025
