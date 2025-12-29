I’M GUESSING THAT DUTCH WAS A BETTER MAN THAN BRUCE: Deliver Me from My WWII Veteran Father and His Traditional America. “Deliver Me from Nowhere is fundamentally a film about the singer’s relationship with his father, Douglas ‘Dutch’ Springsteen, who died in 1998. The biographical basics of Dutch Springsteen reveal a man in the mold of bygone American masculinity. He had honest, humble work as a bus driver. He served in World War II. He married his wife, Adele, in 1948 and was still married to her at his death a half-century later. These are accomplishments that instantly place him morally well above many millions of contemporary American men who shirk duty and embrace lives of moral nihilism and personal cowardice. Yet the film reveals a young Springsteen fixated on what he sees as the shortcomings of his father.”

All of leftism is rooted in rebellion against the father.

UPDATE (From Ed): Easy Riders, Raging Oedipal Resentment.