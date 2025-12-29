IT’S A VALID CONTENTION: The idea of abolition – ie the moral belief that all slavery is wrong everywhere, rather than simply not wanting to be enslaved oneself – likely could only have arising in a northern european protestant culture. Only here is labour considered noble and dignified, everywhere else it is seen as demeaning. Thus in other societies the slave is seen as lesser because of the fact of their slavery.
