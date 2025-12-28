ICYMI: SOMALI PIRATES UPDATE:

I’m sure Walz himself would agree!

Fortunately for his job security, the DFL-MSM doesn’t care:

After 3 straight days of ground breaking reporting by Nick, a 22 yr old YouTuber, in what is the now the biggest story in the country, today’s state’s newspapers have ZERO mention of it. This is a key part of the how the corruption works here-it gets total safety from the MN… https://t.co/Y0FoY1Km7X pic.twitter.com/4Br8BvzoQI — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) December 27, 2025

Minnesota’s largest paper just released its Year in Review. Not a single mention of the fraud consuming our state. This is how the fraud was able to balloon into what it is today. pic.twitter.com/YW1VLsMQzZ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 27, 2025

Neither does Jake Tapper, who is far more interested in tone policing Minnesota voters than reporting on Minnesota corruption:

Very Serious Journalist Jake Tapper takes time to post his Very Serious Concerns about 𝕏 posts showing people yelling stuff at Tim Walz Meanwhile, zero posts from Jake about the viral posts all over 𝕏 reporting on the fraud in Tim Walz’ state. pic.twitter.com/HZylMy33bX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

Err, sorry. Tone policing Minnesota Republican voters. At CNN, “Civility feels like it misses the mark” when Democrats are protesting:

Here’s what a CNN anchor said about protestors outside Supreme Court Justices’ homes in 2022: "A conversation about ‘civility’ feels like it misses the mark." The Justices have security and people are angry, so what’s the big deal? https://t.co/Xp8d9biorq pic.twitter.com/06AQmo6rIr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2025

So why the crickets from the national DNC-MSM, when there’s a slam-dunk 60 Minutes-style story in Minnesota, only needing a cameraman, an interviewer, a rental car, and some door knocking?

One kid with an iPhone vs thousands of corporate uninterested paid journalists. Incredible. https://t.co/J9gnsTNxby — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2025

Michael Moore became a millionaire off shit like this. The question everyone should be asking is why does no journalist who works for NBC ABC CNN Washington Post or New York Times want to be famous like that? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2025

We all know why:



