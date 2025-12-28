THEY SPOKE THE LANGUAGE: When in Rome, do what the Romans do, including speaking to them in their language, right? So give a read to these two statements by Founders John Adams and Benjamin Rush, then ask yourself why do Leftist academics and other influencers keep insisting we were not a nation that spoke the language of (mainly) Protestant Christianity?
