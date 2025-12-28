December 28, 2025

WE SHOULD QUESTION EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING:  I had this idea… “what if autism diagnoses are partially from fraudulent billing?” And then poked around a bit. And … turns out that the whole “1 in 30” statistic isn’t based on official diagnoses; ADDM has clinicians review school records and if the record fits then it counts as autism even if there’s no medical diagnosis. Then that statistic is quoted to justify increased ABA centers, increased research, all kinds of grants.

Posted at 3:00 am by Sarah Hoyt