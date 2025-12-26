BUREAUCRAT GAMES AT VA, FEHBP: Officials at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) used “novel” interpretations of law and regulation to get around long-standing bars on government funding of abortions.

It’s one thing for a President to countermand decisions percolating up from deep within the bureaucracy, but that’s a short-term solution to a problem that cries out for a long-term resolution. As it happens, Trump is actively countermanding, but, as I explain in a lengthy news analysis on The Washington Stand, he’s also pushing a permanent reform for which future chief executives will thank him.