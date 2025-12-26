FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOMS: 2025 Men of the Year: Big, Beautiful Bunker Busters. “Seeing evil turn to ash in a smoldering plume of justice gives every self-respecting American a thrill up his leg. It’s like what Chris Matthews felt watching Barack Hussein Obama, but for non-freaks.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.