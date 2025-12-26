POOR BABIES – THE ISSUE IS NOT WHETHER THEY RULED FOR OR AGAINST TRUMP: NBC News Pushes Pity Piece for Judges Who Have Ruled Against Trump
The issue is: did they rule with the law and the Constitution? (Not that NBC cares.)
