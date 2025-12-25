FROM JACK BARUTH: Cat Tales: Short Stories Of Friends And Ferals.

Four years ago, writer and racing driver Jack Baruth left the suburbs, with his wife, to build a home in rural Ohio. Their twelve empty acres proved to be anything but. In this collection of short stories, he details a bitter and bloody feline struggle for control of field and forest between scar-faced, furtive Albino Kitty and muscular, pitiless Tiger Dad. Against a dark background of deadly winters and relentless coyotes, Albino and Tiger fight tooth and nail against each other, a few formidable interlopers, and their own ambitious sons. Each believes that only one of them can survive, and they are right.