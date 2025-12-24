LOL. WHAT LOSERS SAY.
FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris angrily scolds "how dare we speak Merry Christmas?! How dare we?!" because illegal immigrants may not get to celebrate Christmas.pic.twitter.com/J4S8uJZMJq
— MRCTV (@mrctv) December 22, 2025
LOL. WHAT LOSERS SAY.
FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris angrily scolds "how dare we speak Merry Christmas?! How dare we?!" because illegal immigrants may not get to celebrate Christmas.pic.twitter.com/J4S8uJZMJq
— MRCTV (@mrctv) December 22, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.