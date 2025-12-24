THE FUTURE IS NOW:

A Tesla with no safety monitor in the car and me sitting in the passenger seat took me all around Austin on Sunday with perfect driving — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2025

Do you sit back there thinking about how you and your team have built something that’s going to save countless lives in your lifetime and forever after your lifetime? You should if not. Fucking legends. — Mike P (@mikepat711) December 24, 2025

Related:

Oggi, su Il Sole 24 Ore, racconto perché Elon Musk sta creando una ricchezza enorme.

Per comprarsi un’isola? Una mega barca? Un super aereo? No. Lo fa per realizzare ciò che molti “buoni” dicono di voler fare, ma non fanno: risolvere il problema della povertà sulla Terra pic.twitter.com/sDDxqOpLGS — Andrea Stroppa 🐺 Claudius Nero's Legion 🐺 (@andst7) December 24, 2025

Translation: “Today, in Il Sole 24 Ore, I explain why Elon Musk is creating enormous wealth. To buy himself an island? A mega yacht? A super plane? No. He does it to achieve what many ‘good’ people say they want to do, but don’t: solve the problem of poverty on Earth.”