SEEMS LIKE THERE’S A LOT OF PRIOR ART HERE: Russia patents space station designed to generate artificial gravity: According to the patent, habitable modules would rotate around a central axis to simulate gravity for crew by producing an outward-pushing centrifugal force. I mean, using rotation to generate centrifugal force pseudogravity goes back at least to von Braun, and maybe Tsiolkovsky.
