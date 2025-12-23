JOHN HINDERAKER EXPLAINS WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON: Supreme Court Rules on Guard Deployment. “As noted above, the administration relied only on 10 U.S.C. §12406(3), and not the Insurrection Act, in justifying its National Guard deployment. The Insurrection Act, 10 U.S.C. §§ 251-255, broadly authorizes the use of federal troops to maintain order. . . . The riots and violence that have taken place in Chicago and elsewhere, specifically targeting the enforcement of federal laws, cry out for relief under the Insurrection Act. Cities like Chicago have seen ‘domestic violence’ that ‘opposes or obstructs the [immigration] laws of the United States.’ The Insurrection Act therefore authorizes the President to use either regular Army forces or the National Guard to maintain order and permit the enforcement of our laws.”

Much more at the link.