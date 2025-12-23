December 23, 2025

THREE REASONS 2026 COULD BE HUGE TRUMP WIN: No President since FDR has approached the New Dealer’s massive 1934 mid-term congressional election triumph. But, as I explain in my latest PJMedia column (and first in several months, by the way), there are three solid reasons to expect Trump to have a similar win next November.

Posted at 4:45 pm by Mark Tapscott