WHY YES, THIS IS TRUMP’S ECONOMY: Issues & Insights notes the new talking point among Democrats is “Trump owns the economy.” That talking point must have been conceived and distributed prior to Tuesday’s BEA GDP growth estimate for the third quarter at 4.3 percent. Next they’ll tell us that 4.3 percent growth rate must be because of Biden since Trump’s tax cuts haven’t yet taken effect?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.