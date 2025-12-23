December 23, 2025

WHY YES, THIS IS TRUMP’S ECONOMY: Issues & Insights notes the new talking point among Democrats is “Trump owns the economy.” That talking point must have been conceived and distributed prior to Tuesday’s BEA GDP growth estimate for the third quarter at 4.3 percent. Next they’ll tell us that 4.3 percent growth rate must be because of Biden since Trump’s tax cuts haven’t yet taken effect?

Posted at 1:24 pm by Mark Tapscott