PLAINTIFFS’ LAWYERS IN NEED OF FERRARIS AND GULFSTREAMS TAKE NOTE of this emailed advice from GWU law professor John Banzhaf:

Yes, White Men Should Sue, Especially in D.C.

It Has a Unique Statute and a Target-Rich Environment

WASHINGTON. D.C. (December 22, 2025) – Both the head of the EEOC and Vice President JD Vance have just made public pleas strongly urging white men to sue if they believe they may have been illegally discriminated against because of their race and sex.

But although both suggested proceeding “under federal civil rights laws,” white men should also consider filing a complaint under D.C.’s Human Rights Act which provides powerful legal advantages in a target-rich environment, suggests public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who has won over 100 cases of illegal discrimination against women, Blacks, and Jews under the unique statute.

The D.C. statute make it easier to prove that discrimination has occurred because it has an “effect or consequence” provision (§ 2–1402.68) which provides that “Any practice which has the effect or consequence of violating any of the provisions of this chapter shall be deemed to be an unlawful discriminatory practice.” [emphasis added]

With this powerful tool at their disposal, it isn’t necessary for any white man who wasn’t hired or promoted to show why or how the discriminatory effect or consequence occurred, nor whether it was deliberate or even known to the employer.

All such a white man has to do, under this provision, is to show that the white men were hired, or are currently employed, at a rate lower than would be expected. The burden then shifts to the employer to defend the practice with a legally valid defense.

The statute also makes it very difficult to defend any practice once it has been shown that it had, intended or not, a discriminatory effect or consequence.

To defend any practice which had a discriminatory effect or consequence, the employer has the extremely difficult burden of showing that it would be impossible to remain in business without such discrimination. The argument that the practice saved lots of money, and/or was favored by customers, other employees, and anyone else is not a valid legal defense.

Thus § 2–1401.03 expressly provides that any practice which has a discriminatory effect or consequence can be justified only by proving business necessity.

Under this chapter, a “business necessity” exception is applicable only in each individual case where it can be proved by a respondent that, without such exception, such business cannot be conducted.” [emphasis added]

The activist law professor has frequently been able to short circuit proffered defenses offered under the statute simply by finding only one similar business – e.g. a dry cleaner, hair cutter, bar, etc. – which conducted business without resorting to such discrimination.

The same section of the statute also makes it clear that most common arguments offered in support of discrimination are invalid, and cannot be offered in its defense.

It expressly provides: “a ‘business necessity’ exception cannot be justified by the facts of increased cost to business, business efficiency, the comparative characteristics of one group as opposed to another, the stereotyped characterization of one group as opposed to another, and the preferences of co-workers, employers, customers or any other person.” [emphasis added]

If the employer cannot meet this difficult if not virtually impossible burden of proving a valid legal defense of the practice, it can then be ordered to hire, reinstate, or upgrade the person complaining, as well as pay damages to compensate him for any losses, pay reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, and even pay a civil penalty “in an amount not to exceed $10,000.”

Professor Banzhaf, who has been called a “King of Class Action Lawsuits,” recommends that white men proceed through a class action if the practice may have impacted more than one white man.

In such situations, when potentially faced with huge and potentially crippling damages and virtually no valid legal defense, defendants may have no choice but to settle, says Banzhaf, who has been called “a Driving Force Behind the Lawsuits That Have Cost Tobacco Companies Billions of Dollars,” and “The Law Professor Who Masterminded Litigation Against the Tobacco Industry.”

Finally, Banzhaf suggests that the District of Columbia is likely to be a target-rich environment because so many employers – e.g. universities, national associations, offices of major national organizations, etc. – publicly announced and implemented so-called DEI programs which the federal government has determined discriminated against white men in favoring other groups.

Indeed, Vance has described DEI as “a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men.”

For those who might try to argue that affirmative action plans – which might include DEI and other similar programs or practices – are lawful and therefore provide a valid legal defense to discrimination against white men, the statute is clear; under § 2–1402.53, affirmative action plans constitute an “unlawful discriminatory practice” unless and until they have been approved by the D.C. Office of Human Rights.