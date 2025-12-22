WHAT ACTUALLY IS WRONG WITH TUCKER? TPUSA’s AmFest kicked off last night and hoo boy was it spicy. Enjoy the clips.
Yes, I know, we need a bigger blog.
WHAT ACTUALLY IS WRONG WITH TUCKER? TPUSA’s AmFest kicked off last night and hoo boy was it spicy. Enjoy the clips.
Yes, I know, we need a bigger blog.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.