More members of the Kennedy family are speaking out after President Donald Trump added his name to the Kennedy Center this week. Following a controversial vote by a MAGA-friendly board, workers officially added Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center’s exterior on Friday, Dec. 19. They tacked on “The Donald Trump and” above the previously-existing lettering, which reads, “The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and JFK’s niece, took to X after photos of the new addition went public. “Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder,” she wrote. “Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

Sounds awfully violent and destructive, but that’s par for the course for her family’s lineage. As RFK said in March of 1968, “If our colleges and universities do not breed men who riot, who rebel, who attack life with all their youthful vision and vigor then there is something wrong with our colleges. The more riots that come on college campuses, the better the world for tomorrow.”

It was initially established as the National Cultural Center under legislation signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958. — Parnell Galant. 🇺🇸 (@ParnellGalant) December 20, 2025

It should never have been named for your Uncle Jack in the first place. The whole project was President Eisenhower's; 'Kennedy' was imposed in the spasm of name changes after his assassination (Idlewild Airport, Cape Canaveral, Harvard's Littauer School of Government etc). — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) December 20, 2025

I like Ike; let’s rename it after him. But assuming we don’t have a President Vance or Rubio in office four years from now, Democrats will be working harder than Winston Smith in the Ministry of Truth to airbrush President Trump two terms of office out of existence.