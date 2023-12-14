ALL THE BEST PEOPLE TOLD ME THAT STATUES WERE JUST PROPERTY IN 2020: Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa.

I hope he used methods that were approved by pro-statue toppling Popular Mechanics(!) in 2020: How to Topple a Statue Using Science.

And by pro-statue toppling historians back then as well: Professor of ‘art crime’ instructs protesters on better way to topple statues that offend them.

In 2021, the Washington Post assured its readers: Why knocking down statues is a tradition around the world. “Statues are hulking barometers of the values of society around them. In authoritarian countries those values are imposed from above. But in a democracy, von Tunzelmann makes clear, the public has the right to continually reassess and judge them, and perhaps find them wanting.”



Kurt Schlichter tried to warn the left in 2015: Liberals May Regret Their New Rules.