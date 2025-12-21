NOT ADMITTING THE OBVIOUS: BBC Can’t Admit the Obvious. “The Australian Broadcasting Corporation insists that the Bondi Beach terrorist attack had nothing to do with religion. Not to be outdone, the British Broadcasting Corporation says, ‘Hold My Beer,’ and refuses to admit that the Intifada(s) were all about killing Jews.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.