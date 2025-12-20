ALL THE BEST PEOPLE HAVE TOLD ME THAT IT’S BANNING GUN OWNERSHIP BY PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T DO IT: The Key to Gauging Public Safety is Measuring Time-To-Effective-Resistance. “The people who commit these kinds of mass murders tend, fortunately, to be morons. “Speed, surprise, and violence of action” cuts both ways. They rely on it to get the jump on innocent people, but they are ill-equipped to be on the receiving end.”