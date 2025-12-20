AMERICA FIRST IS NOT HATRED — IT’S STEWARDSHIP: From that title’s basic and most essential understanding, Virgil Walker’s Sola Veritas column includes much wisdom, including a warning to the churches — Protestant and Catholic alike — about their role in the American story:

“Today’s political disorder is downstream from theological failure.

“For years, the American Church avoided hard categories. Pastors replaced clarity with emotionalism. Stewardship was recast as selfishness. Prudence became fear. Borders became taboo.

“The result was not greater compassion, but moral confusion.

“Christians were taught how to feel, not how to think. How to sympathize, not how to steward. Loving your neighbor was weaponized against loving your nation, as if responsibility were a sin.

“It is not.

“Compassion without boundaries is reckless. Hospitality without expectation is destructive. A silent Church does not preserve a nation. It hastens its unraveling.”