LEFTISTS WANT TO DESTROY ANYTHING THEY DON’T CONTROL: Ivy League Law Professors: We Need to Destroy the Supreme Court to Save It. “They don’t even bother to justify any of their claims that the court is illegitimate. It’s just taken as a given and therefore attempts to further destroy the court’s reputation aren’t something to avoid but something to embrace.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.