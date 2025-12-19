NO THANK YOU: “Unintended Steering Wheel Movement.” “If you’ve noticed the steering wheel in your BMW X3 moving without you touching it, you’re not going crazy. According to a new recall submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, several thousand 2025 and 2026 BMW X3 crossovers have a problem with their steering system software that could cause the wheels to move unintentionally.”
