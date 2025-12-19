ABOLISH THE IVY LEAGUE:

The unmasking of Ivy League presidents as narcissistic elitist feebs is beyond anything even Trump at his most exaggerated could have prepared me for.

Related:

They do meaningless unnecessary jobs that raise tuition, get in the way of teaching – and their existence is largely the result of overproducing PhDs. So eliminating those fake jobs would also trim back grad schools, as administration jobs wouldn’t be a fallback to tenure track

— FischerKing (@FischerKing64) December 18, 2025