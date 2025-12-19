TRUMP’S HARANGUE: Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated in the past decade that he hears the American people more accurately than any other major national political figure. So how to explain that tone-deaf 17-minute Oval Office diatribe? Bob Maistros, one of the sharp pens at the Issues & Insights shop, offers some on-point suggestions.

UPDATE: For the record, people, my problem with Trump’s speech was definitely not the factual content, but rather the delivery. He’s had an extraordinary first year of a second term and my view is the roaring economy in 2026 will make the mid-terms a GOP win, contrary to the conventional wisdom.