THE NORMS HAVE BEEN DEAD FOR DECADES. THE RIGHT NOTICED THIS YEAR: Rob Reiner Outlived Moderate Politics. The problem with Trump’s post about Rob Reiner isn’t that it was cruel. It’s that condemning it changes nothing. The norms that might have made such disrespect unthinkable have been dead for years.

In my 40 years in this country, the left has not only said the most appalling things about our dead (and our living) but congratulated themselves on how kind, loving and respectful they are. So Trump said something insensitive and the left lost their minds. Cool beans. I really don’t care, (Margaret). Not until the left polices their own as hard as they police our side.