IT’S MIDNIGHT. DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR 4CHANNER IS?

Seriously. “Fren” is used mostly on cute animal sites. “If not Fren, why Fren shaped?” It’s a cute term for friend. Sigh. someone failed to keep 4chan amused. And so now Fren will follow the okay sign into causing the left to jabber insanely when they run across it. (Not that they can jabber sanely, of course, but still.)

4chan makes owning the left a thing of beauty. If it could be put in a gallery it would rival all of the works of Renaissance masters.