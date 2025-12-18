CHANGE: Explainer-What will change with the US reclassification of marijuana? “U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding a speedy reclassification of marijuana that would ease federal restrictions on research that could lead to new medical marijuana products. Here is what you need to know.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.