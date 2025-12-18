A STATE WHICH HAS NO LOYALTY TOWARD ITS CITIZENS HAS NO RIGHT TO LOYALTY FROM THEM: The Telegraph:. Patriots should not fight for the British state. “Some of those refusing are Leftists, but an increasing number of those on the Right, especially the young, believe that to obey the British state is to act against the interests of the British people. The nation has changed almost beyond recognition since we were last called upon to mobilise and fight a global war. We are no longer one people, but numerous parallel societies with little to no connection to one another. Presiding over this is an incompetent bureaucracy wedded to universalist ideas and chiefly concerned with its own survival. It is an administration that rejects the concept of national identity. It will only on occasions like this – when it wants something from patriotic Britons – adopt the language and symbolism of the old regime. But this is merely a skin suit. It will say these things while pursuing a migration policy causing great harm to Britons.”

Exactly.