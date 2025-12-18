SOMEWHERE JAMES MONROE IS SMILING: The U.S. Sends Troops Into Latin America — But Not to Venezuela.
And John Kerry is looking for a dog to kick.
SOMEWHERE JAMES MONROE IS SMILING: The U.S. Sends Troops Into Latin America — But Not to Venezuela.
And John Kerry is looking for a dog to kick.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.