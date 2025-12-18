December 18, 2025

PUBLIC LIBRARY DECLINE: Roughly two of every three public libraries in America have major facility maintenance problems that Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigators say will cost beaucoup bucks to fix. And the most recent National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) — the nation’s Report Card on how its public schools are performing — produced the worst reading scores ever among graduating high school seniors.

Posted at 3:21 pm by Mark Tapscott