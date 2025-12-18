ROGER KIMBALL: Trump reels off 2025 achievements in White House address: He has accomplished more in 11 months than most presidents have achieved in eight years. “Really, what was Trump elected to do? Well, to seal the southern border. He has done that. To remove illegal immigrants from our country. He is well on the way to doing that, too. Trump was elected also to take on the whole DEI establishment. He certainly has done that. Then there are all the economic issues: energy, including the “green energy scam.” All of that is quickly becoming a vague memory scene in Al Gore’s rearview mirror. Above all, Trump was elected to restore confidence in and enthusiasm about the United States of America. That current of cultural self-confidence is absolutely central fulfilling the imperative of ‘Make America Great Again.'”