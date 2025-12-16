BRITAIN IS IN A CLOSE CONTEST WITH GERMANY AND AUSTRALIA AS TO WHO HAS THE DUMBEST GOVERNING CLASS RIGHT NOW:

They don’t understand the dilemma they created. The immigrants they have let in hate their country and have no interest in fighting for it. And indigenous men of fighting age also hate their government because of the immigrants they have let in. — Oasisforever (@AngryCentristNH) December 17, 2025

Air Chief Marshall Sir Richard Knighton told us that our “sons & daughters, will all have to fight & more will know what sacrifice for our nation means” Having seen what has become of the U.K. would you advise anyone that you know and care for to sign up and fight for the U.K. ? — Gareth Davies (@GarethDavies007) December 16, 2025

France, as usual, is losing — but not by much.

UPDATE: