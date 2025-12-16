AUSTRALIA IS A SAD PLACE THESE DAYS:
Try being an Australian. We have the most pathetic, spineless, bunch of virtue signalling cowards running our country in our history
— Daniel (@danielt24446799) December 16, 2025
