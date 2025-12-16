THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: WSJ:. Ford Learns a Brutal EV Lesson: The car maker takes a $19.5 billion write-down on its electric-vehicle business. “Ford has lost $13 billion on its EV business since 2023, with bigger losses expected in years to come. Last year Ford lost about $50,000 for each EV sold. The truth is that the business case for EVs has always rested largely on government subsidies and mandates. Now that this combination of government favoritism and coercion is mostly going away, most car makers have much less reason to make EVs.”

Do tell.