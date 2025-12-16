WHEN FRAUD IS A FEATURE, NOT A BUG: Issues & Insights (I&I) points to a former investigator in the Minnesota Attorney General’s office as highlighting the underlying truth about how Democrats in the Land of 10,000 Lakes view defrauding public benefit programs.

“We’re not just talking about Democrats ripping off government programs for their personal benefit – examples of which are legion – but the opportunities for fraud built into the programs they create,” I&I notes.

“Take the federal food stamp program, which now goes by the euphemism SNAP and is riddled with fraud. Instead of trying to protect taxpayers, Democrats are actively thwarting a Trump administration effort to eliminate it.

“Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that ‘We asked for all the states for the first time to turn over their data to the federal government to let the USDA partner with them to root out this fraud, to make sure that those who really need food stamps are getting them, but also to ensure that the American taxpayer is protected.'”

Can you guess how many Democrat-controlled states refused to comply?