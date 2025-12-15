THEY ARE EVIL AND SHOULD BE DESTROYED:

If this reporting is true true, Hollywood not only violeted CRA for years by discriminating against white men, but has been merrily telling the white men this, and writing it down in widely circulated emails in case they wanted to file a lawsuit. No words https://t.co/FDOCf2YZ2H — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) December 15, 2025

This is a great deep dive into the systemic hate and discrimination White males have faced due to DEI policies. I’ll always fight for these young men. We have a long way to go but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made incinerating these policies. https://t.co/4DWy04uzR2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 15, 2025

Just to be clear, for those who have been telling me "This happened everywhere", I am not surprised they did it, I am surprised they TOLD THE WHITE MEN THEY DECLINED TO HIRE and WROTE IT DOWN. It's like pinning a "sue me" sign on your backside. https://t.co/5jKXGvJVez — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) December 15, 2025

It starts well before this, even before college. When one of my kids was 16, he wanted to do some sort of science-themed summer internship or volunteer wor,k, since everyone knows if you don't have this sort of thing on your resume, you can't get into a decent college. We… https://t.co/wlwWLdTMJq — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 16, 2025

White men deserve reparations for the past ten years. https://t.co/BxrMKu614Z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 15, 2025